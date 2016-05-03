ISTANBUL Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) mililtants armed with rocket launchers and rifles attacked a military outpost in southeast Turkey, triggering a clash in which two Turkish soldiers and five PKK fighters were killed, the military said on Tuesday.

The attack was launched in the Semdinli district of Hakkari province, which borders Iraq and Iran, at 5:35 pm (1435 GMT) on Monday, the armed forces statement said.

Thousands of militants and hundreds of security force members and civilians have been killed since the conflict between the PKK and the state resumed last July after a 2-1/2-year ceasefire.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies, began its insurgency in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

