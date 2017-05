DIYARBAKIR, Turkey A car bomb struck an armoured police vehicle on Tuesday in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir, located in the mainly Kurdish southeast, wounding 13 people, security officials said.

A Reuters witness heard a large explosion in the city centre, followed by the wail of ambulance sirens after the attack. Parts of Diyarbakir have seen intense security operations since a three-decade conflict between the state and Kurdish militants reignited in July 2015.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)