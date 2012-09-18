PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 7-mth high, political worries buoy safe-haven demand

BENGALURU, June 7 Gold held steady near its highest in seven months on Wednesday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,293.03 per ounce at 0100 GMT. On Tuesday, it rose 1.1 percent and hit its highest level since November last year at $1,295.97 an ounce. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery d