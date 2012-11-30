ISTANBUL Nov 30 Turkey should offer Kurds equal
rights in language use, local governance, identity and political
representation as the mainly Kurdish southeast seeks to avoid a
worsening of the militant conflict in the region, a think tank
said on Friday.
It said violence between the state and Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) militants has reached levels not seen since the
1990s, leading to the deaths of at least 870 people since June
2011.
In a report focused on Diyarbakir, the largest city in the
southeast, the International Crisis Group (ICG) gave
recommendations to the government and Kurdish community leaders
to boost trust, Kurdish language rights and debate on
decentralisation.
"Official recognition of Kurdish identity and the right to
education and justice in mother languages is a priority," the
report said.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government has pushed
through a series of Kurdish language and cultural reforms during
its decade in power, but Kurdish politicians say those do not go
far enough and are pushing for regional autonomy.
The ICG said Erdogan's government has done more than any
previous one to permit use of the Kurdish language, including a
current initiative on optional Kurdish classes.
But the report said most Kurds want nothing less than a
commitment to education in their mother language, as well as
increased political rights.
"The city's Kurds want fairer political representation,
decentralisation and an end to all forms of discrimination in
the laws and constitution," it said.
The ban on Kurdish in court and government offices
undermines equal access to justice and services, the report
said.
Kurds there also demand legal reform to end mass arrests and
lengthy pre-trial detentions of non-violent activists on
terrorism charges, it said.
Among its recommendations to local community leaders, were
calls for them to renounce PKK violence, acknowledge the
government's positive reform steps and cooperate with government
representatives.
The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by the United
States and European Union as well as Turkey, has stepped up its
attacks on the Turkish military this year.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict
between Turkey and the PKK since it took up arms against the
state in 1984 with the aim of carving out an ethnic homeland in
the southeast.
The conflict has ravaged the region economically. Once
Turkey's third best off economic centre, Diyarbakir and its
surrounding province have fallen to 63rd place, the ICG said.
It said the government should ensure that Diyarbakir
receives a fair share of public funds, particularly for
education, international airport facilities, railway connections
and industrial zones.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jon Hemming)