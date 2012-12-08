DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Dec 8 Turkish police
arrested dozens of Kurdish activists and politicians on
Saturday, including a provincial mayor, in their latest push
against alleged supporters of armed militants.
Selim Sadak, mayor of Siirt, was among about 60 people
detained in simultaneous operations in three southeastern
cities, police said. Many are local officials from the legal,
pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) and civic groups.
Turkey has jailed thousands of Kurdish politicians,
academics, lawyers, journalists and others since 2009 on charges
they support the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought
the state for autonomy in a conflict that has claimed more than
40,000 lives since 1984.
Turkey, the United States and the European Union list the
PKK as a terrorist organisation.
The BDP said in a statement police operations were
continuing.
The latest raids coincide with efforts in the capital Ankara
to lift the parliamentary immunity of 10 lawmakers, nine of them
from the BDP. This would pave the way to prosecute them, in a
move that would weaken Kurdish representation in parliament and
may fuel tension in the southeast.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan last week said he favoured
stripping the Kurdish MPs of their immunity after they were
filmed in August embracing armed PKK rebels who had stopped
their convoy in the southeast.
Kurdish members of parliament are often under investigation,
accused of links to the militants, but are protected from
prosecution while they are in office. The BDP denies any
outright ties to the PKK.
Erdogan has pledged greater Kurdish political and cultural
freedoms since his party came to power in 2002 while applying
increasing military pressure on the militants and, occasionally,
the BDP, which he calls the PKK's "political extension."
Excluding the latest detentions, some 190 elected BDP
officials are already in jail, including 37 mayors. Six BDP
lawmakers are also behind bars after they were barred from
taking up parliamentary seats they won in 2011.