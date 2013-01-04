ANKARA Jan 4 Turkish authorities have made "important progress" in talks with jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan aimed at ending a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people over three decades, a senior ruling party official said on Friday.

"Talks have reached a certain stage, some important progress has been made and some results have been achieved, or will be achieved," Nurettin Canikli, deputy chairman of the ruling AK Party's parliamentary group, told reporters in Ankara.