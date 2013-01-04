China plans U.S. visits, spurring hopes for more poultry trading
CHICAGO, June 2 Chinese agricultural delegations are set to visit the United States in the coming months, raising hopes that Beijing may lift a ban on U.S. poultry imports.
ANKARA Jan 4 Turkish authorities have made "important progress" in talks with jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan aimed at ending a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people over three decades, a senior ruling party official said on Friday.
"Talks have reached a certain stage, some important progress has been made and some results have been achieved, or will be achieved," Nurettin Canikli, deputy chairman of the ruling AK Party's parliamentary group, told reporters in Ankara.
CHICAGO, June 2 Chinese agricultural delegations are set to visit the United States in the coming months, raising hopes that Beijing may lift a ban on U.S. poultry imports.
* Virtu Financial Inc announces pricing of $1,150.0 million first lien term loan and $500.0 million senior secured second lien notes due 2022