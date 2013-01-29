ISTANBUL Jan 29 Kurdish militants will announce
a halt to hostilities with the Turkish state in February
according to the timetable of a fledgling peace process aimed at
ending a 28-year-old insurgency, a newspaper report said on
Tuesday.
As an initial confidence-building step, around 100 fighters
from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) guerrilla group will
disarm and withdraw from Turkish soil, the Hurriyet daily said.
Turkish intelligence officials began talks with jailed PKK
leader Abdullah Ocalan in late 2012 and Hurriyet said talks had
also been held with the PKK in northern Iraq, where most of the
group's militants are based.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in fighting since
the rebels took up arms in 1984 with the aim of carving out a
Kurdish state in southeastern Turkey. The PKK is designated a
terrorist group by Ankara, the United States and the European
Union.
The conflict is the chief domestic problem facing Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan after 10 years in power.
"According to the timetable on the table, the PKK will
announce its decision to halt hostilities in February right
after an official call by Abdullah Ocalan," the paper said.
Under a framework for peace discussed with Ocalan, the PKK
fighters will ultimately disarm after withdrawing from Turkey
and the government will in return boost Kurdish minority rights.
The paper did not identify its sources and officials were
not immediately available to comment.
