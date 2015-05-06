ANKARA May 6 Turkey's electoral commission has
rejected a complaint from the Kurdish opposition that accused
President Tayyip Erdogan of breaching the constitution with
speeches backing the ruling AK Party ahead of a June election.
The decision is likely to anger Erdogan's opponents who say
institutions are unwilling to stand up to the president, who
remains the country's most popular politician.
The pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) had said
Erdogan was acting against his constitutional neutrality as
President by publicly praising the record of the AK Party --
which he co-founded -- while launching stinging attacks on its
rivals.
The commission dismissed the complaint late on Tuesday, but
said it would not publish the reasoning behind its decision for
another week.
Erdogan is not a candidate in the June 7 poll. But he has
said he wants the AK Party to raise the number of parliament
seats it holds to 400 of 550 in June, comfortably giving it the
two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution and create
the full presidential system he has long coveted.
He became Turkey's first directly elected President last
year with 52 percent of the vote, and has made little secret of
his desire to wield far greater clout in a role previously seen
as largely ceremonial.
Under Erdogan, Turkey has pursued a peace process with the
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group to try to end a
three-decade Kurdish insurgency in the southeast.
Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan said last month it was
time to end an armed struggle that has killed 40,000 people, but
his conditions, including creation of a neutral monitoring
group, have not yet been met.
Erdogan had hoped to count on Kurdish support for
constitutional change to transform a largely ceremonial
presidency into a strong executive position, in return offering
greater Kurdish rights. But the HDP, which needs to meet a 10
percent threshold to enter parliament, has made clear it is not
interested in any such deal.
