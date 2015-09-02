* Tens of soldiers killed since ceasefire broken in July
* More than 900 militants killed since then - state media
* British journalists among 200 moved from overcrowded jail
* Rights group sees abusive tactics by police
(Adds report of 20 PKK dead, rights group, jailed journalists)
By Seyhmus Cakan
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 2 Turkish warplanes
bombed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions in southeast
Turkey on Wednesday after one soldier was killed in the area,
the army said, and state media reported 20 militants were killed
in the air strikes.
Clashes between Turkish troops and the militants, who have
bases in the mountains of nearby northern Iraq, have become a
daily occurrence since a two-year-old ceasefire fell apart last
month, leaving peace negotiations in tatters.
PKK fighters armed with rifles opened fire on troops
conducting early-morning searches on a road in the Semdinli
district of Hakkari province near the borders with Iran and
Iraq, the general staff said on its website.
In the ensuing clash, one soldier was killed and two were
wounded. Two F-16 jets then destroyed nearby PKK positions and
attack helicopters, drones and more troops were sent in as
reinforcement.
State-run Anadolu Agency said 20 PKK fighters were killed in
the air strikes.
Some 70 members of Turkey's security forces have been killed
since PKK attacks began in early July. Anadolu says more than
900 PKK militants have been killed in southeast Turkey and in
Iraq since July 22.
The fighting has recalled the height of the conflict in the
1990s and Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday that
Turkish police had engaged in severe ill-treatment and abuse of
detainees while responding to perceived security threats.
"It is deeply worrying that police in Turkey's southeast
seem to be returning to abusive tactics," HRW's Europe and
Central Asia division deputy director, Benjamin Ward, said.
Jail facilities appeared strained in Diyarbakir, the largest
southeastern city, with security sources saying 194 inmates were
transferred to Black Sea prisons in the last two days due to
overcrowding.
Three journalists two British and one Iraqi, working for the
online news channel Vice News were transferred from Diyarbakir
to a jail in the southern city of Adana, their lawyer said. They
were charged on Monday with links to a terrorist organisation,
days after they were detained while reporting from the region.
"This move appears to be a blatant obstruction of the fair
legal process that Turkey has repeatedly pledged to uphold. We
call on the Turkish government to throw out these ridiculous
charges and immediately release our colleagues," Vice's head of
news programming in Europe Kevin Sutcliffe said in a statement.
The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the
United States and European Union, took up arms in 1984, and more
than 40,000 people have since been killed.
The violence had halted after Ankara began talks with the
group's jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan in 2012.
There appeared to be progress towards a peace deal, but it
was undermined before June's parliamentary election by domestic
politics and Kurdish involvement in the civil war in
neighbouring Syria.
(Additional reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren
Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)