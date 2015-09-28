DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 28 Five children were
wounded on Monday when a bomb tore through a street in the
Turkish city of Diyarbakir, hospital officials said, where
deadly clashes in recent weeks have followed the collapse of
ceasefire by Kurdish militants.
A separate blast in the town of Tatvan wounded five soldiers
when their vehicle passed over an explosive left in a ditch by
the road, security sources said.
The most intense fighting since the 1990s has engulfed
Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeastern region since July when
Ankara launched air strikes against the armed Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) in Turkey and Iraq. More than 100 security personnel
and hundreds of militants have been killed.
The children were hurt in Diyarbakir's historic district of
Sur, scene of recent street clashes between security forces and
the PKK. A hospital official said the blast was caused by a bomb
but did not elaborate.
Diyarbakir is the largest city in southeastern Turkey, home
to most of the country's 15 million Kurds.
Authorities have sporadically imposed a curfew in Sur, a
narrow warren of streets where vehicles cannot pass. It is also
home to historic churches and mosques and a Roman-era fortress.
The PKK, listed by the United States, Turkey and the
European Union as a terrorist group, has waged an armed campaign
for greater autonomy since 1984, but peace talks that began in
2012 had brought relative peace to the southeast.
The government has accused the PKK of using the 2-1/2 year
truce to stockpile guns, while the opposition has said the
government ended the peace process after a pro-Kurdish party won
enough votes in June to enter parliament and deprive the ruling
AK Party of a majority.
The AKP failed to find a coalition partner and a new vote is
scheduled for Nov. 1.
