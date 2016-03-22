(Adds further attacks, 23 militants killed on Monday)
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, March 22 Kurdish militants
killed five members of Turkish security forces in three
separate bomb attacks on Tuesday near the Syrian and Iranian
borders, the army and security sources said, in an
intensification of conflict in southeast Turkey.
Hundreds of security forces personnel, militants and
civilians have been killed since a 2-1/2 year ceasefire between
the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the state collapsed in
July.
One soldier was killed and six more wounded in a bomb attack
early on Tuesday in Nusaybin near the Syrian border, the army
said. The area has been under a curfew since March 14 when
security forces launched operations against militants there.
Two police officers and one soldier were killed and nine
security force members were wounded in a PKK bomb attack on a
military vehicle in the town of Yuksekova, near the Iranian
border, security sources said.
A third roadside explosive device planted by the militants
below up an armoured vehicle in the Mazidagi district of Mardin
province, also near Syria, killing one police officer and
wounding three others, the sources said.
Separately, the military said 23 Kurdish militants were
killed in clashes in Nusaybin, Yuksekova and Sirnak on Monday.
The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the
United States and European Union, is carrying out a violent
struggle for autonomy in the mainly Kurdish southeast. More than
40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since it began in
1984.
