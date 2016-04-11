SANLIURFA, Turkey, April 11 Fighting raged on
Monday between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants in
southeast Turkey as the cabinet held an unprecedented meeting on
the edge of the restive region to discuss ways of rebuilding its
shattered economy.
The Turkish army said 39 members of the outlawed Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) had been killed in clashes in four towns
across the region over the weekend, adding to a death toll that
has risen sharply since the collapse of a ceasefire last July.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu chaired the cabinet meeting
in the city of Sanliurfa, which though located in southeast
Turkey is still hundreds of km (miles) from the main areas of
conflict.
Meeting for the first time outside the capital Ankara since
2003, ministers were due to discuss urban regeneration plans
after months of clashes in several towns across the mainly
Kurdish southeast.
Gunfire rang out overnight and smoke rose from
neighbourhoods in Yuksekova in Hakkari province, which
neighbours Iran, security sources said.
The army said 20 PKK militants had been killed on Saturday
and 19 more on Sunday in the towns of Nusaybin, Sirnak, Silopi
and Yuksekova. It did not say whether any members of the
military or security forces had also been killed.
Thousands of militants and hundreds of civilians and
soldiers have been killed since the PKK resumed its armed fight
against the Turkish state last summer, wrecking a 2-1/2-year
ceasefire and peace process.
The government has refused to return to the negotiating
table and has vowed to "liquidate" the PKK, considered a
terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European Union and the
United States.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict
since the PKK took up arms in 1984.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by
Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler and Gareth Jones)