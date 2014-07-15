ISTANBUL, July 15 Turkish President Abdullah Gul
approved a law on Tuesday for peace talks with Kurdish militants
in an important step towards ending a three-decade insurgency
less than a month before a presidential election.
The bill could be a vote-winner for Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan, who is hoping to attract Kurdish support as he bids to
become Turkey's first directly elected president in a nationwide
poll on Aug. 10.
Turkey, a NATO member state, began peace talks with jailed
Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan in 2012, in an effort to
end a 30-year-old insurgency that has killed 40,000 people.
Until now however there have been few legal provisions for
negotiating with Ocalan's banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) -
labeled a terrorist organisation by the Turkish authorities, the
European Union and the United States.
The new law will shield from prosecution those involved in
disarming and reintegrating Kurdish rebels, as well as giving
legal protection to meetings aimed at ending the bloodshed.
Pro-Kurdish politicians have long sought such a bill, partly
to remove the risk of those involved in the talks being
prosecuted if the political climate in Turkey turns against the
peace process in future.
Erdogan has invested significant political capital in peace
efforts, broadening cultural and language rights for Kurds at
the risk of alienating some of his own grassroots support.
Kurds account for around a fifth of Turkey's population and
could boost Erdogan's presidential chances if he can count on
their support, particularly in the event of a second-round
run-off, although opinions polls already give him a strong lead.
