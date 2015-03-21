* Militant leader Ocalan calls for PKK congress
* Huge crowds gather to mark Kurdish "Newroz" New Year
* Peace process edging forward under shadow of election
(Adds Erdogan comment)
By Daren Butler
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, March 21 Jailed Kurdish
rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan said on Saturday his militant
group's three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state had
become "unsustainable" but stopped short of declaring an
immediate end to its armed struggle.
In a message relayed by Kurdish politicians to tens of
thousands gathered in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, the
leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) urged his militant
group to hold a congress on laying down its weapons.
"This struggle of our 40-year-old movement, which has been
filled with pain, has not gone to waste but at the same time has
become unsustainable," Ocalan said in the message, read out at a
rally to mark the Kurdish "Newroz" New Year celebrations.
President Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister, launched
talks with Ocalan in late 2012 to end an insurgency that has
killed 40,000 people, ravaged the region's economy and tarnished
Turkey's image abroad. Progress has been faltering since then,
but Kurdish faith in Ocalan remains undiminished.
"History and our people are demanding from us a democratic
solution and peace in line with the spirit of the age," he said,
calling for the congress to determine the PKK's "political and
social strategy in harmony with the spirit of the new period".
Erdogan, who triggered anger last weekend by suggesting
there was no "Kurdish problem" in Turkey, said in a speech
hundreds of kilometres away in the southwestern city of Denizli
that he hoped Saturday would mark a turning point.
"Let it be a cornerstone that truly combines love ... not a
Newroz like those of the past, when everywhere was burned and
destroyed by Molotov cocktails, stones and fireworks," he said.
Young men in green guerrilla outfits and women in brightly
coloured dresses danced as patriotic Kurdish songs played.
Organizers claimed a million people attended, but there were no
official figures.
Large screens each side of a stage showed Ocalan's face
while many waved the flags of his militant group, deemed a
terrorist organisation by Ankara, the United States and the
European Union.
The mere display of Kurdish insignia, let alone an image of
Ocalan, could have brought arrest and imprisonment less than a
decade ago. It still enrages many nationalists.
"Kurds are using this day, Newroz, as an occasion to
challenge the state," Devlet Bahceli, leader of the nationalist
MHP opposition, told a party congress, accusing the AKP and the
PKK of "digging a pit for Turkey".
"Those traitors who are throwing Turkey's future to the fire
will be burned in that fire ..."
ELECTIONS
The peace efforts have also revealed tensions between
Erdogan, who seeks executive powers as president but does not
constitutionally have them, and the government.
In unusually direct criticism, Deputy Prime Minister Bulent
Arinc accused Erdogan of being "emotional" and of meddling in
government business after he said he did not agree with the
establishment of a committee to monitor the peace process, a
step agreed with Kurdish politicians.
"It is the government which is running the country," he told
reporters. "The president speaking like this, to the point of
criticising our government, may wear out the government."
At a "Newroz" event two years ago, Ocalan, jailed since 1999
on an island near Istanbul, declared a ceasefire and said it was
"time for guns to fall silent".
His fighters began withdrawing to Iraq two months later
under a deal envisaging increased rights for Kurds, who make up
around 20 percent of Turkey's 78 million population.
The PKK took up arms to carve out an independent Kurdish
homeland in the southeast in 1984. Their demands include
autonomy for local governments and Kurdish-language education.
