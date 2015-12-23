* State media says 168 Kurdish militants killed in eight
days
* Attack in Sur kills Turkish soldier, wounding six others
* At least 24 civilians killed, pro-Kurdish HDP says
* Five southeastern towns under police curfew
By Seyhmus Cakan
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Dec 23 Clashes between
Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants intensified in the
southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Wednesday after a bomb attack
on troops there killed one soldier and wounded seven other
people, security sources said.
Turkish security forces last week launched an operation in
the southeast, backed by tanks and thousands of troops, as
President Tayyip Erdogan pledged to root out militants after the
AK Party which he co-founded won a November election.
Figures from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)
show at least 24 civilians have been killed in fighting, while
state media said 168 militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK) were killed in eight days in six southeastern towns.
PKK militants detonated a bomb by remote control in the
Diyarbakir district of Sur, which is under police curfew,
killing one soldier and wounding six others, security sources
said. One civilian was also wounded.
Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast has been engulfed in
renewed clashes since a two-year ceasefire between the PKK and
Ankara fell apart in July, bringing back a conflict that has
crippled the region for three decades, killing more than 40,000
people.
This time the PKK has shifted fighting from its traditional
countryside bases to towns and cities, setting up barricades and
digging trenches to keep security forces away, in a battle in
which civilians have also become targets.
The government has responded with police curfews and
operations but the daily fighting has forced tens of thousands
of people to leave their homes, halted education and reduced
buildings and streets to rubble.
The PKK, which launched its insurgency in 1984, is
designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and
the European Union.
The focus of the government offensive has been Silopi and
Cizre, bordering Iraq and Syria, while Nusaybin and Dargecit in
Mardin province near Syria border also saw heavy fighting.
Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu suggested there
would be no let-up in the campaign. "A handful of bandits who
claim to be defending the people are burning and damaging and
terrorising the region...We haven't allowed them, we will not do
so," Davutoglu said in Ankara.
He criticised Selahattin Demirtas, leader of the pro-Kurdish
Peoples' Democratic Party), who met Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday. The visit is likely to
further damage ties between Russia and Turkey, already at a low
over the downing of a Russian warplane by the Turkish air force
last month.
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler and Richard
Balmforth)