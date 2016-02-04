* Statkraft suspends hydropower project on security concerns
* Prime minister says to unveil plans to bolster southeast
* Hundreds killed since conflict revived in July
By Daren Butler and Nerijus Adomaitis
ISTANBUL/OSLO, Feb 4 Traumatised by months of
fighting between security forces and Kurdish militants which has
killed hundreds, Turkey's southeast suffered an economic blow on
Thursday as a major hydropower project in the region was
suspended due to security concerns.
The move by Statkraft, Europe's largest producer
of hydropower, came as Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu prepared
to visit the mainly Kurdish southeast and unveil measures to
boost a region stunted by a conflict which has left 40,000 dead.
The start of peace talks with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)
militants in 2012 fuelled hopes it could catch up with Turkey's
richer west. The collapse of a ceasefire in July shattered the
optimism and unleashed the worst violence in two decades.
Statkraft's 517 megawatt (MW) plant on the Botan river in
Siirt province was to be its largest hydropower plant outside
Norway and it took a charge of 2.1 billion crowns ($245.5
million) as a result of the project's suspension.
"We had to suspend the project as the end to the ceasefire
between the PKK and the Turkish authorities resulted in armed
incidents in the region, close to our site," Statkraft's Chief
Executive Christian Rynning-Toennesen told Reuters.
The move caused dismay among business leaders from the
southeast who discussed the region's problems with the prime
minister in Ankara this week.
"The region was neglected economically for years and has
been left behind, so such investments must absolutely not be
halted," Alican Ebedinoglu, head of a business association in
the region's largest city Diyarbakir, told Reuters.
He said the decision underlined the importance of halting
clashes in the region and reviving the peace process, which he
said was more important than any economic incentives, tax breaks
or urban transformation steps that Davutoglu might unveil.
"Whatever sort of economic package is announced, it will be
meaningless for as long as clashes continue," said Ebidinoglu,
speaking ahead of Davutoglu's arrival in the southeastern city
of Mardin on Thursday night.
The 31-year conflict has left infrastructure underdeveloped
and handicapped key economic areas such as agriculture and
livestock farming. It has also frustrated industrial development
and mining and dashed tourism prospects.
Ancient cities like Mardin and Sanliurfa have great tourist
potential and one of the areas most badly hit by the conflict,
Diyarbakir's Sur district, is itself enclosed by Roman-era walls
and was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list last year.
However, there is currently little hope of attracting
visitors in places like Sur, where not even shopkeepers can open
for business.
"The region economically does not need any state incentive.
The region just needs peace now. Where there is peace, the
region will develop of its own accord," Ebidinoglu said.
($1 = 8.5541 Norwegian crowns)
(Writing by Daren Butler, editing by David Evans)