DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, July 27 Two soldiers were
killed and one wounded when a roadside bomb detonated by Kurdish
militants hit a passing military vehicle in Turkey's largely
Kurdish southeast on Wednesday, security sources said.
The bomb was detonated by remote control as the vehicle
passed through a highway near Siirt, in southeast Turkey, the
sources said.
Members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which
has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state,
frequently target military and security force cars and trucks
with roadside bombs.
Air-backed operations had been called in to target militants
in the region, the sources said. Troop reinforcements and
helicopters had been dispatched, they said.
The mainly Kurdish southeast has been scorched by some of
the worst fighting since the height of the insurgency in the
1990s, after a ceasefire between the state and the PKK fell
apart in July last year.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan in Diyarbakir and Humeyra Pamuk in
Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toni Reinhold)