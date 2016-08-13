DIYARBAKIR Aug 13 Kurdish militants killed an
official of Turkey's ruling AK Party in the country's
southeastern province of Sirnak after abducting him and his
brother during a security check on a highway late on Friday,
security sources said.
The body of Naci Adiyaman, head of the youth wing for the AK
Party's Beytussebap district, was found about a kilometre away
from where he and his brother Fikret were kidnapped. Militants
burnt their car before taking them to the mountainous area,
sources said.
Operations to find and rescue the other kidnapped brother
were still underway.
Conflict between the autonomy-seeking PKK and the Turkish
military flared up in July last year after the collapse of a
ceasefire. Thousands of militants, security force members and
civilians have since been killed in fighting across the region.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict
since the PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its
Western allies, began its insurgency in 1984.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan, writing by Humeyra Pamuk, editing
by Larry King)