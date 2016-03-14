ISTANBUL, March 14 Turkish warplanes bombed camps belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq early on Monday, Turkey's army said, following a car bomb attack in Ankara that killed at least 37 people.

Eleven warplanes carried out the strikes on eighteen recently identified targets, including ammunition depots and shelters and targets have been destroyed, the military said in a statement. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Dolan)