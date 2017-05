ISTANBUL Air strikes by 11 Turkish warplanes in northern Iraq on Monday are believed to have killed 45 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, the armed forces said in a statement on Tuesday.

The military said the strikes by F-16 and F-4 jets, in the Qandil mountain area where the PKK has its main bases, also destroyed two weapons depots and two Katyusha rocket positions.

