ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes conducted air strikes on Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq on Wednesday, destroying caves and shelters used by the rebels, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday.

Citing security sources, it said F-16 and F-4 jets destroyed the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in the Zap area of neighbouring Iraq, where PKK militants are based.

