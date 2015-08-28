(Adds statement from Vice News)
DIYARBAKIR Aug 28 Turkish anti-terrorist police
have detained two British journalists from Vice News for
reporting from the predominantly Kurdish southeast without
government accreditation, security sources said on Friday.
The two journalists were identified by the Turkish media and
security sources as Jake Hanrahan and Philip Pendlebury. They
were detained in the Baglar district of Diyarbakir province,
where they were filming clashes between Turkish security forces
and Kurdish militants, the sources said.
"A Vice News journalist, cameraman and fixer were detained
by local police last night in Diyarbakir, Turkey, while
reporting in the region. Vice News is working closely with the
relevant authorities to secure their immediate release," Vice
said in an e-mailed statement.
The company declined to confirm the identities of the
journalists. Vice News describes itself as an international news
organisation focusing on under-reported stories.
The security sources said the two Britons and their Turkish
translator were in close contact with the Kurdistan Workers'
Party (PKK) militants.
A 2-1/2-year-old ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish
militants collapsed in July after a group close to PKK rebels
shot dead two police officers. Ankara retaliated with strikes
against the group in Iraq and Turkey.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by David Dolan and Alison Williams)