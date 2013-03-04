By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, March 4 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan has accused the country's media of trying to undermine a
nascent Kurdish peace process and called on journalists to
censor themselves if they love their nation, prompting a rare
rebuke from a normally compliant press.
In a heated public speech over the weekend, Erdogan
condemned an article in the daily Milliyet newspaper, which
published a transcript of a meeting last month between militant
chief Abdullah Ocalan and Kurdish politicians.
Ocalan, head of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK),
has been holding peace talks with Turkey since October on his
island prison and met a delegation of Kurdish politicians late
last month to discuss the negotiations.
The transcript, confirmed by a party to the talks, revealed
the apparent frustrations of Ocalan - in captivity since 1999 -
with the frail peace process and a warning to the government
against any attempt to dictate terms.
"If you are going to conduct this kind of journalism, then
we don't need your journalism. We want a service to this nation.
Whoever is working to sabotage this resolution process is
against me, my friends and the government," Erdogan said.
"If you have even an iota of love for this country, for this
nation ... you cannot write this type of article," he said.
It was not the first time the often fiery Turkish leader has
berated the press in a country which rights groups say has one
of the worst records for media freedom. But more surprising was
the bold and rare response that his remarks provoked.
"Newspapers and television stations are not corporations
tied to the government. Journalists are also not civil servants
or officials of the prime ministry," Ahmet Abakay, head of the
Progressive Journalists Association, wrote in a statement.
"In countries where there is a democracy, prime ministers
cannot interfere in freedom of expression and the media and the
people's right to access news," he said.
Yusuf Kanli, a prominent columnist for the Hurriyet daily,
also did not mince his words.
"The high, tall, bold, bald and ever-yelling man is fuming
as always," Kanli wrote on Monday, referring to Erdogan. "It is
not the business of a prime minister to yell in a bossy attitude
and try to dictate what to report and not report."
The United Nations, Western leaders and media watchdogs have
long criticised Turkey's poor record on media freedom, citing
the high number of journalists in prison, currently more than in
any other country in the world.
Turkish journalists complain of government pressure to
self-censor and reporters have been openly fired or forced to
resign by their employers because of their views, many from news
outlets owned by conglomerates wary of rocking the boat.
