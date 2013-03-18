ISTANBUL, March 18 Jailed Kurdish rebel leader
Abdullah Ocalan said he will make a "historic call" on March 21
as part of a process to end a 28-year-old insurgency, according
to a statement read by the head of Turkey's pro-Kurdish
parliamentary party on Monday.
Ocalan is expected to issue a ceasefire call to his fighters
and possibly call on them to withdraw from Turkey. Peace and
Democracy Party (BDP) leader Selahattin Demirtas conveyed
Ocalan's statement on his return to Istanbul from a visit to him
in his prison on the island of Imrali.
