ISTANBUL, March 18 Jailed Kurdish rebel leader
Abdullah Ocalan said he would make a "historic call" on
Thursday, raising expectations of ceasefire that could help end
a 28-year-old conflict which has riven Turkey, killing some
40,000 people, and battered its economy.
Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) leader Selahattin
Demirtas, a member of parliament, conveyed Ocalan's statement on
his return to Istanbul from a visit to his prison on the island
of Imrali.
"We want to solve the arms problem rapidly and without losing
time or another life," Ocalan said in calling for the support of
parliament and political parties to achieve a lasting peace.
The PKK is considered a terrorist group by the Unkited
States and the European Union as well as Turkey. But Ankara
opened talks with Ocalan last October in an effort to end the
conflict after a summer of rising guerrilla violence and large
scale arrests of Kurdish activists.
A ceasefire call, coinciding with the Kurdish new year,
could be accompanied by a command to his Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK) militants to withdraw from Turkey to their bases in
northern Iraq.
"The statement I am preparing will be a historic call. It
will contain satisfying information on the military and
political dimensions of a solution," Ocalan said.
Ocalan began talks with state officials last October last
year. Truces have been agreed and failed before in the war, but
this is the first time Ocalan and a Turkish prime minister have
openly spoken of talks on a comprehensive settlement.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has made a number of
concessions on cultural and language rights as part of his
efforts to bring a settlement.
The PKK had originally demanded full independence for a
Kurdish state in southeastern Turkey, but has moderated its
goals to broader political and cultural autonomy.
