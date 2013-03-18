* Kurdish MPs to see Ocalan in jail
ISTANBUL, March 18 Kurdish politicans were
ferried to a Turkish prison island on Monday where Kurdish rebel
leader Abdullah Ocalan is expected to issue a ceasefire call in
a conflict that has cost 40,000 lives and battered Turkey's
economy over three decades.
Ocalan, captured by Turkish special forces in Kenya 14 years
ago, has been holding talks with the government since late last
year. Truces have been agreed and failed before in the war, but
this is the first time Ocalan and a Turkish prime minister have
openly spoken of talks on a comprehensive settlement.
Justice Minister Sadullah Ergin said he expected the
withdrawal of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)guerrillas to bases
in northern Iraq to be completed by the end of 2013, Milliyet
newspaper said on Monday.
In exchange for the ultimate disarming of the militants,
Turkey would strengthen the political rights of the country's
Kurds who account for some 20 percent of its 76 million strong
population, according to Ocalan's plan.
In an initial confidence-boosting step, the PKK last week
released eight Turkish captives which it had been holding at its
bases in northern Iraq for up to two years.
On Monday, a delegation of the Peace and Democracy Party
(BDP) made no comment before leaving to see PKK chief Ocalan on
Imrali island in the Marmara Sea.
The island has long associations with the more turbulent
chapters in Turkey's history. After a military coup in 1960,
prime minister Adnan Menderes and two other senior ministers
were hanged there.
The ceasefire call by Ocalan, whose death sentence was
commuted to life imprisonment after his trial on Imrali, was
expected to be announced at celebrations now under way to mark
the Kurdish new year festival of Newroz on March 21. Those rites
have in the past been marred by clashes between protesters and
Turkish security forces.
MOUNTAINS OF IRAQ
The PKK had originally fought for an independent state to be
carved out of southeastern Turkey, but have more recently
moderated their demands to greater autonomy and cultural rights
for Kurds. In the course of the conflict investment in the area
has slumped and poverty increased, putting a strain, beyond the
human losses, on the Turkish economy as a whole.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has said he seeks peace in the
southeast but will respond to any hostile actions by the PKK,
which is considered a terrorist organisation by the United
States and the European Union as well as Ankara.
A BDP delegation previously met Ocalan in late February and
since then the PKK leadership in northern Iraq and Europe have
responded to his draft peace plan, which he was expected on
Monday to finalise with a timetable.
Rebel PKK commander Murat Karayilan said last week the PKK
supported Ocalan's peace efforts but communicated its misgivings
about the process in a letter responding to him.
The BDP is a legal party with 29 parliamentarians made up
overwhelmingly of ethnic Kurds focused on Kurdish issues.
The PKK says it keeps about half of its 7,000 fighters in
Turkey and half in northern Iraq, where it maintains its main
camps in remote, nearly impassable mountains. Turkish
authorities estimate the number of rebels to be lower.
Apart from hampering economic growth, the conflict has
scarred Turkey's human rights record and posed a major obstacle
to membership in the European Union.
Ocalan is serving a life sentence for treason. He still holds
sway over the PKK despite long isolation on Imrali and is
considered a hero by nationalist Kurds.
Ocalan still pushes for safeguarding Kurdish rights,
demanding a "truth commission" in parliament to examine Kurdish
rights violations in Turkey.
