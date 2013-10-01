ISTANBUL The Turkish government's proposals to expand human rights are not aimed at ending the long-running conflict with Kurdish insurgents, the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said on Tuesday.

The changes, announced by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in a policy speech on Monday, include expanding language rights and changing the voting system, key Kurdish demands as part of a fragile peace process.

"The mentality and capacity for a solution" are lacking in the reforms, the PKK said.

(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Ece Toksabay)