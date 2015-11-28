UPDATE 1-Australia's Crown Resorts quits Macau as Packer sells Melco stake
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
ISTANBUL Nov 28 Police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse around 2,000 people marching in Istanbul's Taksim Square on Saturday after a prominent Kurdish lawyer was shot dead in southeast Turkey, a Reuters witness said. (Reporting by Osman Orsal, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
WASHINGTON, May 8 Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates said on Monday she warned the White House in January that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn had been compromised and could have been vulnerable to blackmail by Russia.