ANKARA A politician from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) was stabbed in the neck and leg in an attack at the party's offices in Ankara, an official told Reuters, amid tensions over a fragile Kurdish peace process.

Ahmet Karatas was being treated in intensive care in a hospital in the Turkish capital, the HDP official said.

The unknown assailant stabbed Karatas after the politician opened a door to him at the party's offices on Tuesday morning.

"We don't consider this to be a personal attack on Ahmet Karatas. At this stage we assess it to be an attack on our party," added the official, who declined to be named.

Dozens were killed last month in unrest in southeast Turkey as Kurds protested at what they saw as the government's failure to help their kin, who have been fighting Islamic State militants in the besieged town of Kobani across the border in Syria.

The government and the HDP have accused each other of fuelling the unrest and damaging a peace process launched by Ankara and Kurdish militants two years ago to end a decades-old conflict in which more than 40,000 people have died.

