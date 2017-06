Demonstrators wave national flags as they shout slogans in support of Turkish military in central Istanbul June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

ANKARA Turkey will hold talks with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, Justice Minister Sadullah Ergin told reporters on Monday after the end of a hunger strike by the militants which has fuelled hopes of moves to resolve a decades-old conflict.

He did not specify when talks might be held but the state held secret discussions with the PKK leadership in Oslo in recent years.

