DIYABAKIR, Turkey Four people were killed and 15 wounded, including four critically, when an explosion ripped through a village in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast, security sources said.

The blast occurred at about 10:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) in the Sarikamis district, about 25 km (15 miles) from the region's biggest city Diyarbakir, as PKK militants loaded explosives onto a truck, according to the Interior Ministry.

