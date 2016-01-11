ISTANBUL Jan 11 A Turkish TV show faced judicial investigation for "terrorist propaganda" on Monday after a caller lamented on-air the deaths of civilians, including children, in clashes between the army and Kurdish militants and said media were failing to cover it.

The prosecutor's office in the Istanbul district of Bakirkoy said it was examining a recording of Friday night's programme, broadcast on the Kanal D channel, and that the host, the caller and those responsible for the show would be investigated.

Violence in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast has escalated since a two-year ceasefire collapsed in July between the state and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has been fighting for three decades for Kurdish autonomy.

"What the media is telling you is very different from what we are experiencing. Do not remain silent. See us, hear us and please extend a helping hand to us," the caller, who said she was a teacher named Ayse Celik from the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, told the Beyaz Show.

"Don't let people die, don't let children die and don't let mothers cry," she said.

Host Beyazit Ozturk, a television celebrity who tends to avoid discussing politics in his show, initially thanked the woman for her call as the audience applauded. But he later apologised for his remarks.

Turkish authorities deny their campaign targets civilians and say they take measures to avoid endangering them. The Turkish military has given death tolls for soldiers and PKK militants, but not civilians.

JOURNALISTS PROSECUTED

Kanal D, part of the Dogan Media Group, one of few that does not openly support the government, released a statement saying that it had been subjected to provocation and that it had always stood by the state in its fight against terrorism.

Dozens of journalists have been prosecuted under broadly-defined anti-terrorism laws in Turkey in recent years, prompting criticism of the country's record on press freedom from the European Union and media watchdogs. The government says they were not detained for their journalistic work.

The battle with the PKK - deemed a terrorist group by Ankara, the United States and European Union - is a deeply divisive issue in Turkey, with parts of the population saying the state is right to have no tolerance for armed militancy, particularly as it increasingly targets urban areas.

The PKK says it is fighting for autonomy and greater rights for Kurds. Its supporters say the military crackdown has targeted civilians and aims to undermine the pro-Kurdish political opposition, which entered parliament as a party for the first time last year.

Since August, at least 162 civilians have been killed in the southeast, a report by the Turkish Human Rights Foundation (TIHV) said at the weekend. More than 40,000 people have been killed since the PKK took up arms in 1984. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ralph Boulton)