ISTANBUL Jan 8 Total lending by Turkish banks grew 16 percent last year to 805.68 billion lira ($453 billion), the Banking Regulations and Supervision Agency (BDDK) said on Tuesday.

Turkey's central bank tried to perform a delicate balancing act in 2012, seeking to reinvigorate slumping domestic demand while taking measures to prevent loan growth from getting out of control and stoking inflation.

(Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)