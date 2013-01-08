BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
ISTANBUL Jan 8 Total lending by Turkish banks grew 16 percent last year to 805.68 billion lira ($453 billion), the Banking Regulations and Supervision Agency (BDDK) said on Tuesday.
Turkey's central bank tried to perform a delicate balancing act in 2012, seeking to reinvigorate slumping domestic demand while taking measures to prevent loan growth from getting out of control and stoking inflation.
(Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: