ISTANBUL, July 26 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan on Friday threatened to sue the Times of London for
publishing an open letter by a group of celebrities, academics
and others criticising his handling of anti-government protests.
Sean Penn, Susan Sarandon and Ben Kingsley were among those
who signed the letter that accused Erdogan's government this
week of "dictatorial rule" and of causing the deaths of five
protesters who died after clashes with police.
"The press wants to throw mud to see if it sticks. The Times
is renting out its own pages for money," Erdogan told reporters
in comments broadcast live by NTV channel. "This is the Times'
failing. We will pursue legal channels regarding the Times."
Protesters demanded Erdogan resign as they staged the
country's fiercest anti-government demonstrations in decades in
Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities beginning in late May.
Many accused Erdogan of adopting an authoritarian tilt or
greater religious conservatism after his Islamist-rooted AK
Party won the last three elections, increasing its share of the
vote each time.
Erdogan has dismissed the protesters as "looters" and
"terrorists" and accused foreign governments and media outlets
of stoking the civil disturbances.
Erdogan said the signatories of the letter, taken out as an
full-page advertisement in the Times, had "rented out their
thoughts" and did not genuinely support democracy.
"If they truly believed in democracy, they couldn't have
displayed such a lack of character to call the leader of a party
that won 50 percent of the vote a dictator," Erdogan said.
The letter also accused Erdogan of undermining the
principles of a free press for jailing dozens of journalists in
recent years.
The Times had no immediate comment on Erdogan's remarks.
