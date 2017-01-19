ANKARA Jan 19 A senior adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that interest rates were "on the table" as an option for the central bank to combat sharp falls in the lira but that it also had other instruments at its disposal.

"The interest rate weapon is important but markets will see it is not the only weapon against forex volatility," Erdogan aide Cemil Ertem said in an interview with broadcaster NTV.

The central bank holds a policy meeting on Jan. 24. Many investors say a sharp interest rate hike is needed to stop the lira's falls, but Erdogan and some of the government believe borrowing costs need to fall to help spur growth.

Ertem said the central bank's hands were not tied and that its latest steps, which have included measures to tighten lira liquidity, had reduced currency volatility. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)