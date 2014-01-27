* Lira has lost 16 pct against dollar since scandal broke
* Firms face rising cost of foreign currency debt
* Some foreign firms rethinking investment in Turkey
* Doubts over political climate, monetary policy course
By Ceyda Caglayan and Evrim Ergin
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 The lira's dive to a record low
has badly exposed Turkish firms with foreign debts, forcing them
to scrap some investments at a critical time as the country
weathers a corruption scandal and tries to revive economic
growth.
The weak currency is also denting profits made by foreign
firms in Turkey, and deterring overseas investors who fear that
uncertainty over monetary policy and domestic politics is
creating too great a risk.
Emerging markets across the globe are suffering a violent
shake-out due, largely due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to slow its programme of printing money, much of which
had flooded into emerging economies in search of better returns.
But the problems of Turkey, once an investors' favourite,
are much deeper than most, and many of them are home grown.
The lira has lost about 16 percent against the dollar
and 17 percent against the euro since Dec.
17, when the arrest of the sons of three cabinet ministers
exposed a corruption investigation which threatens Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his government's standing.
That is more than double the losses suffered by the lira's
emerging market peer, the South African rand. Over the same
period, it is down 7.45 percent against the dollar and 7.1
against the euro.
Erdogan has hit back at the police and judiciary, and
accused a U.S-based Islamic cleric who has strong influence in
Turkey of orchestrating the inquiry to unseat him.
Exacerbating this tense environment is a central bank which
has persistently refused to raise interest rates to defend the
currency. This followed strong public opposition to a hike from
Erdogan, who is keen to boost economic growth as elections
approach, forcing the central bank to burn through its foreign
currency reserves to shore up the lira.
The bank will hold an emergency monetary policy meeting on
Tuesday, after its attempts to defend the lira with more subtle
methods than a rate increase have all ended in failure.
All this bodes badly for an economy which has seen its
stellar growth rates of 9.2 percent in 2010 and 8.8 percent in
2011 shrink to just 2.2 percent in 2012 and a projected 3.6
percent last year. The government badly wants more healthy
growth in 2014, a year with local elections in March and a
presidential poll in August.
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan called the lira's fall a
"re-pricing process" due to the political turmoil and the
Federal Reserve's decision to scale down its economic stimulus.
"The balance sheets of the government, banks and households
are quite well protected against market volatility," he said at
the World Economic Forum in Davos last Friday.
DEBT COST
Turkey's leading business group TUSIAD estimates that within
just one month Turkish firms' foreign debt has risen 25-30
percent due to the currency weakness and higher risk premiums
which push up borrowing costs.
Top executives say the lira's tumble to 2.31 to the dollar
on Monday has played havoc with corporate planning. "We based
our 2014 budget on a dollar exchange rate of 2.14 lira. Now
everything is ruined," Tuncay Ozilhan, chairman of Anadolu
Group, told Reuters at a TUSIAD conference.
Anadolu is one of Turkey's largest conglomerates which has
interests from retail to energy, and owns brewer Efes.
"Now we are redoing the budget with a rate of 2.25 ... we
will have to be very prudent this year. Any urgent investments
or ones we had already started we will complete. The others we
will have to decide on according to developments," he added.
At the end of November, Turkey's private sector had $151.5
billion worth of long maturity debt, up 9 percent since the end
of 2012, and $42 billion worth of short term debt, up 35
percent. The most recent central bank data shows 57 percent of
debt was in dollars and 36 percent in euros.
Excluding the financial sector, foreign debt stood at $86
billion, almost two thirds of which is held by services
companies and 37 percent by industrials.
Carmaker Tofas will also be very much more
cautious with investments, CEO Kamil Basaran said.
Turkey's Sabanci Group said it still aimed to keep the
budget it had completed before the graft scandal emerged. But
the chairman of its retail and insurance arm, Haluk Dincer,
complained: "There is no predictability right now."
Even Turkey's exporter association TIM, which stands to
benefit from a weaker lira, warned it would rather see a stable
currency.
Suleyman Onatca, chairman of the Turkish Enterprise and
Business Confederation TURKONFED, said the depreciation had
caused difficulties particularly for small and medium-sized
companies. "We hear banks are reluctant to reopen loans that
have expired and have demanded additional guarantees," he said.
Onatca recalled an economic crisis in 2001, the most recent
in a series that periodically hit Turkey before Erdogan's AK
Party came to power. "We don't want to see companies falling
like leaves as they did in 2001," he said, urging the government
to reduce political tension.
"We want a Turkey which does not have a separation of powers
problem, in which there is rule of law and confidence in every
institution. This is the Turkey picture that domestic and
foreign investors want to see," said Onatca.
Carmaker Oyak Renault said a weaker lira made its exports
cheaper for now, but it could see input prices rise if its
suppliers buy materials in euros.
Rainer Genes, the chief executive of Mercedes-Benz Turk,
said his company was both an importer and exporter. "For us, the
difficulty lies in the fluctuation, and combined with this in
having less time for adaptation to the change, rather than in
the weakness." he said. "The dimensions of the impact will
become clear when the exchange rates are stabilised."
BOOM YEARS
Erdogan has overseen strong economic growth in Turkey since
coming to power in 2002, transforming its reputation after a
series of unstable coalition governments in the 1990s ran into
repeated balance of payments problems and economic crises.
But its external financing needs are considerable - Barclays
estimates them at $217 billion this year, more than five times
the central bank's net foreign exchange reserves - and it is
vital to be able to keep borrowing on international capital
markets at reasonable costs.
"Some German companies contacted us recently because they
wanted to know what was happening ... We said the trend is not
very promising, and there are expectations the lira could weaken
further," said Alper Ucok, head of TUSIAD's Berlin office.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) doubled between 2005 and
2006, peaking at $22 billion in 2007 before dropping due to the
global financial crisis. It recovered but then fell again in
2012 to $12.6 billion.
Ucok said some foreign investors were hesitating. "Some
companies have even put their investment in question. Industrial
investors with large FDI are concerned and wondering about draft
projects," he added.
The head of TUSIAD warned last week about the impact on
foreign investors of a recent spate of hefty fines against major
companies and frequent legal changes in a public tender law.
That earned him a rebuke from Erdogan that he was a "traitor".