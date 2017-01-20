ISTANBUL Jan 20 Turkey's central bank opened a $300 million forex depo auction with a one-week maturity on Friday, a move bankers have said was effectively a form of a swap transaction and aimed at shoring up the lira currency.

Interest rates in the auction were at 9.0 percent for the lira, up from 8.5 percent a day earlier, and 0.75 percent for the dollar, data from the central bank showed. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)