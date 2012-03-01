ANKARA, March 1 Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan unveiled a new symbol for the Turkish lira on Thursday,
but hit a barrage of criticism with the opposition complaining
it looked like the symbol for the Armenian currency upside down,
or an Ottoman sultan's seal.
"Just like the dollar, euro and yen, the Turkish lira now
has a symbol," said Erdogan at an unveiling ceremony.
The symbol (pic.twitter.com/GIhT4M3L), chosen after a
competition, is meant to bring together the letters T and L, and
to be reminiscent of an anchor. The upward direction of the two
cross lines to represent rising market value.
"This symbol shows our currency's rising value as a safe
haven," Erdogan said.
But the main opposition party said it looked more the seal
of an Ottoman sultan and the prime minister's initials, T and E.
The central bank, said Republican People's Party deputy
leader Faik Oztrak, "has given the most beautiful present to the
prime minister who at every opportunity displays the yearning to
be a padishah."
The leftist secular party often accuses Erdogan and his
conservative AK Party of harbouring neo-Ottoman ambitions
because of its attempts to project Turkey's new-found economic
and political power in the Middle East.
Others complained the new symbol more closely resembled the
symbol for the Armenian dram, but upside down.
The subject of Armenia is a sensitive one in Turkey due to
Armenian charges that Ottoman Turks carried out a genocide
against their people during World War One. Turks reject the
accusation and see it as an insult to their national dignity and
pride.
Erdogan's ruling AK Party, wrote Turkish nationalist lawmker
Koray Aydin on twitter, "has taken the Armenia currency, the
dram, and turned it upside down! The Turkish lira does not
deserve such careless behaviour."