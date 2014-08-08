Australia shares flat as momentum cools; NZ up on A2 Milk
April 27 Australian shares whipsawed on Thursday, following a flat Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump's tax plan failed to excite investors.
ISTANBUL Aug 8 Turkish assets firmed up on Friday afternoon as fears of a negative credit rating review by Moody's eased and markets anticipated stability and continuity in the wake of Sunday's presidential election.
The lira firmed to 2.1606 against the dollar by 1439 GMT compared to 2.1638 late on Thursday along with other emerging market currencies, hurt by a sell-off driven by fears over conflicts in Iraq and Ukraine sapping economic growth.
On the last trading day before Turkey's first direct presidential election, which Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is expected to win, Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.45 percent at 78,199 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets index which was down 0.54 percent.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell to 9.38 percent from 9.46 percent at Thursday's close.
Speculation over the outcome of ratings agency Moody's routine review after the market close on Friday had previously unnerved investors, but those nerves began to settle in the afternoon.
Moody's has a Baa3 rating on Turkey with a negative outlook. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
April 27 Australian shares whipsawed on Thursday, following a flat Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump's tax plan failed to excite investors.
SEOUL, April 27 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday flagged stronger earnings and announced a cancellation of treasury shares after posting a solid first-quarter profit boosted by the memory chip business, sending its shares to a new high.