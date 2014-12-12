ISTANBUL Dec 12 The Turkish lira eased to 2.2919 against the dollar on Friday, its weakest in two months, as the dollar strengthened ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve next week and President Tayyip Erdogan renewed calls for interest rate cuts.

Addressing a business forum in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey's current interest rate and inflation levels were too high. He has repeatedly called for lower rates but the central bank has been reluctant to cut in recent months for fear of stoking inflation.

