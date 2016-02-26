BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
ISTANBUL Feb 26 Turkey's lira weakened more than two percent to 3.0 against the dollar on Friday ahead of an expected ratings review from Fitch and as upbeat U.S. economic data helped bolster the U.S. currency.
Fitch is due to release a review of its sovereign ratings on Turkey on Friday. It has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating, and while Turkey is seen as having strong public finances and a record of resilience to external shocks, investors have been worried about central bank independence.
The lira weakened as far as 3.0001 against the dollar. By 1937 GMT it was at 2.9985.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ralph Boulton)
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.