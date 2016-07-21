By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, July 21 The Turkish lira fell to a
fresh historic low of 3.0970 against the dollar early on
Thursday after President Tayyip Erdogan declared a three-month
state of emergency following a failed military coup.
The lira stood at 3.0610 at 0617 GMT, against
3.0970 in late trade on Wednesday after Erdogan's announcement
of the state of emergency, which enables the government to
circumvent parliament in passing laws and if necessary to limit
basic freedoms and rights.
"The uncertainties regarding what the state of emergency
means was initially perceived negatively by markets," wrote HSBC
strategist Fatih Keresteci.
"If the state of emergency is explained properly, it could
balance the market reaction."
Erdogan declared emergency rule as he widened a crackdown
against thousands of members of the security forces, judiciary,
civil service and academia after a failed military coup.
Erdogan said the state of emergency would allow his
government to take swift and decisive measures against
supporters of the coup. He stressed the move was fully in line
with Turkey's constitution and did not violate the rule of law.
The decision took effect early on Thursday when it was
published in the Official Gazette.
Hours before the state of emergency announcement, ratings
agency S&P lowered its sovereign credit outlook for Turkey to
"negative" from "stable", saying the polarisation of politics
had further eroded checks and balances.
S&P also said investors could expect a period of heightened
unpredictability that could constrain capital inflows into the
economy following last weekend's failed military coup.
Turkey's main share index fell 1.31 percent to
73,971.02 points by 0637 GMT, underperforming its emerging
market peers which were up 0.16 percent.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 10.24 percent from 10.07 percent at Wednesday's close.
