* Appreciating lira adds to expectations of rate cut
* C.bank rate setting meeting on May 16
(Adds details on rate cut expectations)
ISTANBUL May 6 Turkey's central bank said on
Monday the lira's real exchange rate stood at 121.10 in April,
up from a revised 120.27 in March, heightening expectations of
another cut in interest rates this month.
Governor Erdem Basci said last week the bank would consider
trimming short-term rates if the real exchange rate topped 120
on its index, which measures the weighted average of domestic
prices relative to those of trade partners.
Lower-than-expected April inflation data on May 3 also
strengthened expectations of further rate cuts.
Economic growth slowed sharply to 2.2 percent last year and
the central bank has been trying to spur the economy since
mid-2012, embarking on a series of rate cuts last September.
The bank kept its inflation forecasts unchanged for this
year and next on April 30 and said it would consider a measured
cut in interest rates if the lira appreciated further.
The bank will hold its next policy meeting on May 16.
It cut its three main interest rates more deeply than
expected last month in a bid to stimulate growth and guard
against hot money fuelling a sharp rise in the lira.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)