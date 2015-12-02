ROME Dec 2 Turkey is expected to step up
efforts to diversify its supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
with the addition of new import terminals to lessen its reliance
on gas from Russia, with floating terminals likely to be the
speediest solution.
Russia is Turkey's top gas supplier but their growing
estrangement over the Syrian conflict is souring trade relations
and threatening to reshape commodity flows.
Russia imposed sanctions on some Turkish goods after Turkey
shot down a Russian SU-24 bomber plane on Nov. 24, saying it had
violated its airspace, while Russia says the plane never flew
out of Syrian airspace.
Turkey currently receives Russian gas via the Blue Stream
pipeline, along with Iranian piped supply as well as having two
land-based import terminals. It has been considering additional
terminals for several years but recent events has increased the
impetus for this, sources said.
"They're looking at all options but there's nothing planned.
The quickest solution to diversify supply is an FSRU (floating
storage and regasification unit)," said a Turkish gas trader,
adding that Turkish private sector players have government
backing to explore potential additional LNG import terminals in
light of recent tensions with Russia.
Earlier on Wednesday sources said Turkey was preparing to
cut imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Russia by a
quarter next year.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan flew to top LNG exporter
Qatar this week for trade talks.
Norway's Hoegh LNG has been in discussions in
recent months with two private sector gas companies in Turkey
over potential floating storage and regasification units (FSRU),
as the seaborne terminals are known, its chief executive said on
the sidelines of the CWC World LNG Summit.
"The main driver of these two companies was to get access to
gas from different producers. They plan to buy from the U.S,"
said Sveinung Stohle, chief executive of Hoegh.
"With this new situation maybe it will come back on the top
of the agenda."
Turkey was already considered by FSRU suppliers a potential
growth market for LNG imports.
"Do I think Turkey is an opportunity, absolutely I think
Turkey is a great opportunity," said Rob Bryngelson, chief
executive of U.S. gas shipping company Excelerate Energy.
