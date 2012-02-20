ISTANBUL Feb 20 Growth in Turkish bank loans eased further in mid-February, adding to signs of a gradual economic slowdown after a year of unorthodox monetary policy by the central bank aimed at preventing overheating.

Loan growth stood at 25.15 percent from a year earlier as of Feb. 10, down from 25.47 percent a week earlier, according to weekly data published by banking regulator BDDK. It recorded a decline of 1.36 percent from end-2011.

Year-on-year loans growth stood at 29.50 percent at the end of 2011, above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth for the full year.

The central bank had said it wanted to keep growth to 25 percent in 2011, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010, fuelling demand for imports that have led to worryingly high external deficits.

The bank has not given any target for loan growth for this year, but Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who also oversees economic policy, said on Jan. 19 he expects a rate this year of 15 percent.

The nominal figures provide the basis for the Turkish central bank's considerations on monetary policy, although it tends to refer publicly to numbers adjusted for shifts in exchange rates. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Patrick Graham)