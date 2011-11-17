ISTANBUL Nov 17 Turkish bank loans have grown 25.06 percent so far in 2011, data up to Nov. 4 showed, accelerating from 24.98 percent a week earlier, to stand in line with the central bank's target of 25 percent growth for the full year.

Year-on-year, bank loans were up 36.42 percent up as of Nov 4, a tad higher than 36.04 percent year-on-year growth recorded for the previous week, according to weekly data released by banking regulator BDDK.

To rein in domestic demand and limit a record high current account, Turkey's central bank has ramped up required reserve ratios (RRRs) on banks' lira deposits, while keeping interest rates at historic lows to deter foreign capital inflows.

Earlier in October, the bank said it was lowering banks' forex RRRs to encourage a lengthening of maturities, in a move to provide some $1.3 billion in liquidity to the market.

The central bank had said it wanted to keep loan growth to 25 percent this year, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010, fuelling demand for imports that have led to worryingly high external deficits.

BDDK said on Thursday total loans amounted to 669.5 billion lira ($370.8 billion) as of Nov. 4, up from 535.34 billion lira at the end of last year.

The regulator has imposed higher charges on banks whose consumer loans exceed 20 percent of total loans and changed its method for calculating consumer credit risk in relation to capital adequacy ratios. ($1 = 1.806 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)