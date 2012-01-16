ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkish bank loans grew 29.45 percent from a year earlier as of Jan. 6, according to weekly data released on Monday by banking regulator BDDK.

Year-on-year loans growth stood at 29.50 percent at the end of 2011 above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth for the full year.

To rein in domestic demand and limit a record high current account deficit, Turkey's central bank has ramped up required reserve ratios (RRRs) on banks' lira deposits, while keeping interest rates at historic lows to deter foreign capital inflows.

In October, the bank lowered banks' forex RRRs to encourage a lengthening of maturities, in a move to provide some $1.3 billion in liquidity to the market.

The central bank had said it wanted to keep loan growth to 25 percent in 2011, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010, fuelling demand for imports that have led to worryingly high external deficits.

BDDK said on Monday total loans amounted to 687.74 billion lira ($369.57 billion) as of Jan. 6, down from 693.24 billion lira at the end of last year.

The regulator has imposed higher charges on banks whose consumer loans exceed 20 percent of total loans and changed its method for calculating consumer credit risk in relation to capital adequacy ratios.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who also oversees economic policy said earlier in January loan growth would be lower than 25 percent in 2012. ($1 = 1.8609 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)