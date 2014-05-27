PRAGUE May 27 A consortium of Czech investment
group KKCG, Emma Capital and Italian gaming company GTECH
will bid for a licence to operate Turkey's national
lottery Milli Piyango, KKCG said on Tuesday.
Turkey's privatisation authority has offered a 10-year
licence. Tuesday is the deadline for pre-qualification
applications and final bids are due June 27.
KKCG said the bidding group may include a Turkish partner.
KKCG and Emma Capital, part of the Emma Group owned by Czech
investor Jiri Smejc, joined together with other investors last
year to buy a controlling stake in Greek betting monopoly OPAP
, the first major privatisation under that country's
international bailout plan.
