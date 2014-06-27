PRAGUE, June 27 A consortium of Czech investment
groups KKCG and Emma Capital and Italian gaming company GTECH
have filed a bid for a licence to operate Turkey's
national lottery Milli Piyango, KKCG said on Friday.
KKCG said the consortium was also in advanced talks with
Turkish investment firm Bilgili Group to team up with it in the
bid.
The consortium said in May it intended to bid together and
may include a Turkish partner.
Turkey's privatisation authority has offered a 10-year
licence. Friday is the deadline for final bids.
KKCG and Emma Capital, part of the Emma Group owned by Czech
investor Jiri Smejc, joined together with other investors last
year to buy a controlling stake in Greek betting monopoly OPAP
, the first major privatisation under that country's
international bailout plan.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char)