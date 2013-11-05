ISTANBUL Nov 5 Turkey plans to complete the planned privatisation of its National Lottery by January at the latest after launching the sell-off tender process this month, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told CNBC-e television on Tuesday.

In 2009, Turkey scrapped a tender to privatise the lottery as a whole after the two bidders failed to meet the $1.6 billion minimum price. Ankara subsequently opted instead to sell licenses for games operated by the lottery. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)